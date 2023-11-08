Netanyahu: No ceasefire, fuel delivered to Gaza until hostages freed

TEL AVIV (Nov 8): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday there will be no fuel delivered to Gaza and no ceasefire with Hamas unless hostages seized by the Palestinian militants are freed.

In a televised statement marking the first month of Israel’s war with Hamas, Netanyahu also warned Iran-backed Hezbollah “it will be making the mistake of its life” if it opens a new front in the war from its base in Lebanon.

The Israel-Hamas war started on October 7 when fighters from the Islamist group burst out of the Gaza Strip and into southern Israel.

According to Israel, Hamas militants killed some 1,400 people — mostly civilians — and seized more than 240 hostages, in the worst attack on the nation since its founding in 1948.

In response Israel has launched a withering assault on Hamas in the Palestinian enclave it rules, home to some 2.4 million people.

The Hamas-run health ministry there says more than 10,300 people — also mostly civilians — have been killed by Israel’s offensive.

There have been increasing international calls for a ceasefire or “pause” in fighting as the conflict enters its second month.

But Netanyahu said there would be “no entry of gasoline… no ceasefire without the release of our hostages”. — AFP