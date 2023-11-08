Ng Ngungun-Ng Ngemah bypass opens, further shortens drive from Kanowit to Song  

KAPIT (Nov 8): The Nanga Ngungun-Nanga Ngemah bypass opened to the public today at 10am.

The Public Works Department (JKR) Sibu said the section of road is part of the Jalan Song-Kapit Section B (Package 2) project.

It said the new road has further reduced travelling time between Kanowit and Song by another 15 minutes to just over half an hour.

Besides road construction, the scope of work included a bridge across Sungai Ngemah.

Road users previously had to drive on a narrow road through the Nanga Ngungun Resettlement Scheme.

For further information, contact JKR Sibu on 084-314040.