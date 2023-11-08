Over 40,000 expected to take part in Miri Christmas parade

MIRI (Nov 8): The annual Miri City Christmas Parade is set to happen on Dec 2, and it is expecting over 40,000 participants this year.

The theme for the 14th edition of the Christmas parade is ‘Jesus Christ, Our True Peace’.

There will be 13 churches in Miri participating in the parade, namely the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM), Methodist Church, Baptist Church, Calvary Charismatic Centre, Seventh Day Adventist, Agape Kingdom Church, Open Heaven 611 Bread of Life, Persatuan Penganut Kristian Injil Malaysia (PPKIM), Cornerstone Community Church, New Generation Church and Bethany Church of Malaysia (BCM).

The route of the parade will start from Miri City Fan, heading to Jalan Kipas, Jalan Sylvia, Jalan Brooke, Jalan Bendahara, and Jalan Nahkoda; turning into Jalan South Yu Seng, Jalan North Yu Seng, and Jalan Datuk Merpati; and heading back to Jalan Kipas before returning to Miri City Fan.

At a press conference yesterday, organising chairman Pastor Lim Thien Leong of Baptist Church reminded the people that the road will be closed on the event day at 5pm to give way to the parade.

He said that after the parade, there will be praise and worship, and performances by participating churches.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to grace the opening ceremony.

The press conference at Miri City Hall was also attended by Mayor Adam Yii and representatives of the participating churches.