Petrol, diesel prices unchanged until Nov 15

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the Nov 9 to 15 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the prices were based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products set under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from the impact of global oil price hikes, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual price for both products has exceeded the set ceiling price,” it said.

The statement said the government would continue to monitor the price trend of world crude oil and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama