PKR S’wak sets up citizenship secretariat to assist those without birth cert, MyKad

MIRI (Nov 8): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has established a secretariat committee to help deserving people in the state apply for Malaysian citizenship.

Its state leadership council vice chairman and information head Diog Dios said the party views seriously the issue of Sarawakians, especially those in the rural areas, who do not possess a birth certificate or identity card.

“We cannot take this issue lightly because it will affect their chances of getting help from the government.

“This is why PKR Sarawak has taken the special initiative to establish a state-level citizenship secretariat committee,” he said in a statement.

Diog said to make the process more people-friendly, the secretariat will categorise applications through four zones, namely North, Central and Central West, and South.

The North Zone covers Miri, Bintulu and Limbang, with Roland Engan as coordinator; while the Central Zone covers Sibu, Sarikei, Mukah and Betong, coordinated by Patrick Kamis, Ibil Jaya and Bruce Yee.

The Central West Zone, covering Kapit and Hulu Rajang, will be coordinated by Senator Abun Sui Anyit and Kushairy Pangkas; while Diog will coordinate the South Zone covering Sri Aman, Serian, Samarahan and Kuching.