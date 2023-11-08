Rhinos face Haiphong in vital game

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has described Thursday night’s Group H tie against Haiphong FC as ‘very important’ as they look to strengthen their claim for the automatic slot into the AFC Cup knock-out stage.

The crucial top-of-the-table clash will be played at the Likas Stadium starting at 8pm and Kim Swee has high hope that the Rhinos would come out on top to edge closer to achieving the target.

“Tomorrow (today) is a very important game for us if we want to secure automatic qualification.

“We know it’s not going to be easy and it will be a challenge to all the players. However, with the preparation we did, I believe we can do it,” Kim Swee told reporters during the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

Haiphong FC currently lead Group H despite levelled on six points with Sabah FC going into the fourth round of group matches. The Vietnamese side have better head-to-head points following their 3-2 win in Hanoi last month.

In the match, Haiphong FC raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Nguyen Huu Son and Dam Tien Dung, which the Rhinos never really recovered from despite staging a second half fight back.

Ramon Machado pulled a goal back for the Rhinos but Tien Dung almost immediately restored Haiphong FC’s two-goal lead with his second of the game.

Gary Steven Robbat’s powerful strike later on gave Sabah FC a fighting chance but it was too late to avoid a defeat.

Kim Swee said the team had learnt their lesson well from the first meeting.

“We certainly don’t want to concede early goals … we must not repeat the same mistake from the first meeting.

“If we look at our records at the Likas Stadium, we managed to score early goals or in the first half but whatever the situation is, whether we scored early or late in the game, the most important thing is that we must not be careless.

“We must stay focused and be disciplined right from the start and until the end of the final whistle. We must take our chances well.

“If we can do that, I believe we will be able to achieve the desired result,” said Kim Swee.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee has urged he Rhinos fans to come in numbers to support the team at the Likas Stadium.

Kim Swee said he was aware of the slow ticket sales for the game, which he believed due to the team having not played at home for a long period.

“I hope the fans will come and support us because it is a very important game for us to progress into the next round.

“With the fans’ full backing, it will give the players motivation against Haiphong FC,” he said.

The other Group H tie will see Singapore’s Hougang United taking on third placed PSM Makassar of Indonesia, where both teams are tied on three points each.