Sarawak Federal Secretary urges enforcement agencies to conduct integrated ops regularly

SIBU (Nov 8): Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan has urged enforcement agencies in the state to conduct integrated operations regularly and not only during festive seasons.

He said this is to enable effective and comprehensive coordination of enforcement implementation.

“The agencies involved can detect and take action on offences according to the law under their respective jurisdictions.

“For example, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) can take action for offences involving vehicles and driver licensing while the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) can take action for the use of prohibited substances and the Immigration Department can take action on foreigners without valid documents.

“I hope such operations will be held more often not only during festive seasons but from time to time,” he told reporters during “Operasi Patuh Bersepadu JPJ Bersama PDRM” which also involved AADK and Immigration Department at Jalan Oya here last night.

Ahmad Nadzri said that the operation is being carried out throughout the state until Nov 30.

Meanwhile, JPJ issued a total of 83 summonses for various traffic offences during the operation last night.

The offences included expired road tax, driving without license, expired driver’s licence, fancy number plate and vehicles retrofitted with high-intensity discharge (HID) lights.

The Immigration Department also arrested three Indonesians under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying and Section 6(1) (c) of the same act for illegal entry into the country.

Three men aged 19, 35 and 37 were also tested positive for syabu.

Present at the operation were JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili, Sarawak Immigration Department director Abang Halim Abang Naili and AADK Sarawak director Abdul Hamediee Ibrahim.