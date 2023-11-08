Siburan man fined RM4,000 for smashing ex-girlfriend’s car window

KUCHING (Nov 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM4,000 in default six months in prison for smashing the car window of his ex-girlfriend after their break-up.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Austin Morris, 30, from Siburan, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Austin committed the offence at a traffic light intersection near Friendship Park, Jalan Song around 12.30pm on Oct 30, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the 29-year-old victim was in her car at the said traffic light intersection when Austin approached and immediately smashed her car window with a hammer.

Austin also attempted to pull his ex-girlfriend’s hair and take the car key but failed.

The victims sustained slight injuries on her right hand from the shards of glass.

Following the attack, she later lodged a police report which led to Austin’s arrest on Nov 3, 2023.

The investigation found that the victim and Austin had known each other for 12 years but had broken up.

Although they were no longer in a relationship, Austin could not accept the fact and often harassed his ex-girlfriend.

On the day of the incident, the victim noticed Austin had been following and trying to stop her car along Jalan Song from near CityONE Megamall until the traffic light intersection near Friendship Park.

As the victim refused to meet with Austin, he reacted by smashing her car window when she had to stop for a red light.

Austin was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Austin was unrepresented by legal counsel.