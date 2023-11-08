SMK Selangau project in tendering process, says Tamin rep

SIBU (Nov 8): The project to construct a new secondary school in Selangau, SMK Selangau is now in the tendering process, said Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang.

Gira said the school, costing about RM88 million, will be sited at about three kilometres from the Selangau/Bintulu Road intersection.

“The contract will be awarded to a successful contractor soon for the construction to commence,” he added.

He said the project scope include the construction of administrative and academic buildings with 18 classrooms, a canteen, a dining hall with the capacity of 400 students, two blocks of Type F teachers’ flat, two blocks of student hostels and a security guard booth.

“There will also be a utility building, covered waiting area for students, a school field, recreational path, multipurpose field and other amenities,” he added.

The construction of the new school has been Gira’s priority since he was first elected as Tamin assemblyman in 2016.

He said the new school is in the list of infrastructure projects that he has been pursuing for Selangau.

“The new SMK Selangau will cater to the growing number of pupils from the primary schools in the area,” he added.

There are 22 primary schools in Selangau and two secondary schools namely SMK Ulu Balingian and SMK Luar Bandar Sibu No 1.