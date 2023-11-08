Sarawak Tourism Board unveils UK campaign with National Geographic, Tripadvisor in London

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has unveiled its United Kingdom campaign with National Geographic Traveller UK and Tripadvisor at the Sarawak Pavilion for World Travel Market (WTM) London.

In a statement, STB explained the campaign involves a series of eight articles and six one-minute videos on National Geographic Traveller UK’s website, which will lead visitors to a dedicated landing page on TripAdvisor’s platform to book their preferred tourism experiences.

The campaign is slated to run until April 2024.

At WTM London, STB also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a Joint Marketing Campaign for 2024 with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB).

The signatories were STB acting CEO Yusfida Khalid and MAB senior manager (central and western international marketing) Krystal Ng Mei Ee.

Witnessing the MoU signing were Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting; ministry permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini; and MAB regional general manager (UK and Europe) Daniel Bainbridge.

Abdul Karim said initiatives have been set to further establish Sarawak as a premier eco-tourism destination with international recognition in anticipation of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“The UK market has played a pivotal role in Sarawak’s resurgence,” he said.

“From January to September 2023 alone, we welcomed 18,833 visitors from the United Kingdom.”

He said the growth rate of 216.74 per cent in this segment is very impressive, compared to the same period in 2022, when Sarawak hosted just 5,944 UK visitors.

Based on current trends, 25,110 visitor arrivals from the UK into Sarawak are expected for 2023, he added.

He said STB’s participation in the important travel trade event is an opportunity to strengthen its destination branding and provide a platform for Sarawak’s industry partners to conduct in-person business.

This year, STB is hosting up to 10 Sarawak trade partners, offering a unique perspective of the state under the theme: ‘Sarawak – Now More Than Ever’.

“Amid the presence of our esteemed local partners at WTM this year, we extend a warm invitation to everyone to explore and savour the diverse array of experiences we have curated to provide you with a true essence of Sarawak.

“This event serves as an ideal platform for our local partners to spotlight Sarawak’s incomparable attributes, encompassing its rich cultural diversity, thrilling adventures, pristine natural beauty, vibrant festivals, and delectable cuisine, all of which are certain to captivate your interest,” he added.

He said the STB and MAB collaboration will boost interest in Sarawak as a tourism destination for 2024 onwards.

To further enhance the Sarawak experience at the Sarawak Pavilion, cultural dancers performed ethnic dances and traditional music from instruments such as the sape and nose flute resonated throughout the venue.

A tree bark art demonstration further showcased Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

The annual WTM London sees tens of thousands of senior industry professionals, government ministers, and international press gather every November.