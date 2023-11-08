Syed Saddiq to know fate on CBT, money laundering case tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The High Court here will deliver its verdict tomorrow on the case of Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who is facing four charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of property and money laundering in connection to Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid is scheduled to deliver his judgment at 9am.

On March 14, the defence closed its case after calling Syed Saddiq and three other witnesses, namely Armada Information Chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin, as well as Mohamed Amshar Aziz, and Siti Nurul Hidayah who are Syed Saddiq’s former special officer, and former private secretary, respectively.

A total of 30 prosecution witnesses testified in the trial which started on June 21, 2022.

They included Syed Saddiq’s father Syed Abdul Rahman Abdullah Asagoff, his mother Shariffah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz, and former Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali as well as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officers Nurul Hidayah Kamarudin, Syahmeizy Sulong, and Asbi Munip.

The case was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Datuk Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin and Mohd Afif Ali, while lawyers Gobind Singh Deo and Haijan Omar represented Syed Saddiq.

On Oct 28 last year, the High Court here ordered Syed Saddiq to enter his defence after the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case against him.

The former Youth and Sports Minister was charged with abetting Rafiq, who was entrusted with RM1 million of Armada’s funds, to commit a criminal breach of trust by misappropriating the funds.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Bhd, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 here on March 6, 2020, and the charge was framed under Section 406 of the Penal Code which is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, and liable to whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

On the second charge, he is accused of misappropriating RM120,000 from Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise’s Maybank Islamic Bhd account by making Rafiq Hakim dispose of the money.

Syed Saddiq allegedly committed the offence at Malayan Banking Bhd, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and 21, 2018 and the charge was framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to five years imprisonment, and liable to whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

He is also facing two counts of money laundering, via transactions of RM50,000 each, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account in a bank at Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Baru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and liable to a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity, upon conviction.

Syed Saddiq was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for the CBT and misappropriation of assets charges, while the other two money laundering charges were at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court.

The Johor Bahru Sessions Court then allowed the prosecution’s request to transfer the case in order for all four charges to be jointly tried at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

On Nov 25, 2021, Syed Saddiq was allowed to transfer the case from the Sessions Court to the High Court. – Bernama