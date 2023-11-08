Wednesday, November 8
US Blinken says Israel should not 'reoccupy' Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a press conference at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo today after attending two days of talks at the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting. – AFP photo

TOKYO (Nov 8): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once its war with Hamas ends.

Speaking to reporters after G7 foreign ministers held talks in Japan, Blinken listed what he said were “key elements” in order to create “durable peace and security.”

“The United States believes key elements should include: no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war; No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks; No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends,” Blinken told reporters.

He added that other conditions included no “attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza” or any “reduction in the territory of Gaza.” – AFP

