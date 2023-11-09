After victory, now time to hit the ground, fulfil manifesto, new Jepak rep reminded

BINTULU (Nov 9): It has been five days since Jepak voters elected their new representative to be their voice in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won resoundingly in the Jepak by-election, with Iskandar Turkee, 54, a local Vaie securing 9,638 votes with a majority of 8,784 votes.

A social activist Dr Abdul Kuddus Ramlee yesterday posted on his Facebook the urgency for Iskandar’s team to hit the ground running, especially to fulfil the Jepak by-election manifesto.

He said it is important for the team to carry out their responsibility effectively to further strengthen Iskandar’s influence in Jepak to serve the constituents.

“As PBB Jepak branch and sub-branch committees, you should not only be active during elections.

“You should be active in carrying out the responsibilities and tasks given to you by the PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak).

“This includes conveying the opinions and concerns of the people in your area to the elected representative, providing support to the elected representative in his efforts, and engaging in social and development issues in your area,” said Abdul Kuddus.

The role of community leaders and longhouse chiefs are also very important, he added, pointing out these grassroots leaders are responsible to lead and represent the people in their respective areas.

“They need to understand the needs and concerns of the people and help carry out development programmes in their areas.

“In addition, they are also expected to work with the people’s representative and PBB Jepak committee to ensure that the people’s needs are met and their problems are solved,” he said.

Abdul Kuddus suggested attending invitations and ceremonies as one way to establish relationships between the elected representative, PBB committee members, community leaders, longhouse chiefs and the local communities.

“You should be actively involved in the process of development and change in your area, and act as the voice of the people at the local level,” he said.

Persatuan Anaq Vaie Bintulu (PAVB) president Pandi Suhaili said the GPS landslide victory in the Jepak by-election is a clear signal that Sarawakians, especially the voters in Jepak constituency, have high trust and confidence in Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is GPS chairman, to continue to develop Sarawak.

“This is because GPS’s achievements have been so outstanding, especially since YAB Abang Jo took over the leadership of the Sarawak government.

“So this victory signifies the high confidence of the people of Sarawak and a sign of support for the GPS government to continue its efforts to develop Sarawak’s economy,” he said.

After this victory, he said the newly elected Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee who has won the confidence of voters in Jepak constituency must continue to work to fulfil his responsibilities, especially the promises in the GPS manifesto that the people are waiting for.

“Issues like the hotly debated land issue must be resolved immediately,” said Pandi.

The most important thing Iskandar needed to do now, he added, is to unite his team so that they would be stronger and be able to work with him to serve the people of Jepak.

He said the PBB Jepak branch team needs to be united and strengthened so that they could work together with the new YB to implement the development agenda in the Jepak area.

“This is important because without a strong team, implementation is very difficult,” he added.

Pandi also hoped that Iskandar would use his victory in Jepak as a kick-off for his political struggle to get closer to the people on the ground as he prepares for the 13th state election (PRN).

“Because we don’t have much time in just two more years, so the work to win the 13th PRN should start now.

“This is important because last minute campaign is something difficult, so he must reach out to the people as often as possible to find out and solve the problems of the people in Jepak area and continue the development agenda and also the agenda inherited from the late YB Datuk Talib Zulpilip,” he said.

Pandi said the electorate had spoken by voting for GPS and they believed that the GPS government would continue to provide assistance and support to Iskandar to continue the development agenda in Jepak, particularly the plan to provide 7,000 affordable houses for the Jepak community.

He said this housing project must be expedited as it is very urgent to meet the needs of the Jepak community.

“Likewise, economic opportunities, job opportunities and also social problems among the people in the villages need to be eradicated and reduced as much as possible so that these problems do not hinder the work of the people’s representative to develop Jepak,” he said.