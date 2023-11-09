Anwar: Efficiency of govt officials needs improvement to expedite project implementation

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The efficiency of government officials nationwide needs to be improved to expedite the approval of any future project or policy implementation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

While the current efficiency of project implementation in the country is considered to be at a good level, the speed of project approval is still less satisfactory, he noted.

Therefore, he said those officials should be given more exposure and training on planning and methods to address issues related to project implementation in specific areas.

“One of our challenges is the speed of approval (for implementation) once a decision has been made. Yes, we have discussed and examined, but there is always a delay in implementation approval, not only in Kuala Lumpur but throughout the country.

“This is what is referred to as ‘ease of doing business,’ meaning the speed of implementation approval, taking into account all regulations studied and scrutinised, is also analysed before approval is granted,” he said when launching the Kuala Lumpur Structural Plan 2040 here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also the Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh.

In another development, Anwar also reminded all parties, especially local authorities (PBT), not to delay any development projects that have been approved.

The Prime Minister said the meeting of the Special Local Central Committee with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), which he chaired this morning, has decided that a report on the status of development projects in the capital should be presented within two weeks.

He said that this is to avoid project delays that could potentially impact and create difficulties for various parties, especially those involving public projects.

“We cannot delay projects that have been decided and approved. Therefore, we have decided that within two weeks, a report on the implementation of the approved project must be presented.

“Or else, (it is feared that) the implementation of the project will be delayed until next year,” he said. – Bernama