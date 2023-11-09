Bukit Assek rep: Sibu Performing Arts Centre proposal to be presented to Premier during DUN sitting

SIBU (Nov 9): The proposal for the construction of the Sibu Performing Arts Centre will be presented to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for consideration during the coming State Legislative (DUN) sitting.

In disclosing this, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the proposal will be accompanied by signatories from the various arts and cultural associations here.

“Basically now we come out with the conceptual drawing first, where we need to get the consent from the participating associations in a bid to get them to sign the letter of request together.

“From there, I will present (the proposal) to our Premier to request for Sibu Performing Arts Centre to be incorporated under the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan,” he told a press conference prior to launching the Sarawak Riverine Photography Contest 2023, here yesterday.

According to Chieng, the first round of discussions with the relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had been conducted.

He said the NGOs have yet to sight the drawing for the proposed facility.

“We will come up with the draft (drawing) and will discuss again with various arts and cultural associations from the Chinese, Malay/Melanau and Dayak communities.”

He estimated the facility to span between five and 10 acres.

Earlier, Chieng said he had received feedback from different NGOs, namely calligraphy associations, photography associations and so on, that Sibu is in need of a Performing Arts Centre.

“We don’t have a proper platform for our artists or photographers to showcase their products,” he pointed out, adding that hotels may not be ideal to hold such exhibitions.