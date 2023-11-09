Cook acquitted, discharged of raping former staff

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): The High Court here on Thursday acquitted and discharged a chief cook after setting aside his conviction of 14 years’ jail and three strokes of the cane for raping his former staff four years ago.

Justice Leonard David Shim freed Beitohlee Justine, 39, who appealed to have the lower court’s decision be varied.

On November 11, 2022, the appellant was jailed for 14 years plus three whippings after he was found guilty of a charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code

The charge provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Beitohlee was accused of raping the 24-year-old victim in a room of a hotel in Luyang between February 18 and 20, 2019.

The lower court also ordered the appellant to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Beitohlee had previously obtained a stay of his execution pending Thursday’s appeal.

During the trial at the Sessions Court here, the prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against

Beitohlee while the appellant had produced three witnesses, including himself.

Beitohlee was represented by counsel Jul Hamri Jumhani.

Meanwhile, an unemployed woman claimed trial in a Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of stealing shirts and woman’s lingeries from a store.

Jascinta Shima, 29, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Jascinta had allegedly stolen one piece of shirt and seven pieces of woman’s panties from the store at Jalan Lintas at 8pm on October 30.

The court fixed November 28 for pre-trial case management.

In the meantime, she was released on RM2,000 bail with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.