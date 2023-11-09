CP: At least 51 Sarawakian victims of job scams still stranded in Myanmar

KUCHING (Nov 9): At least 51 Sarawakians are still stranded in Myanmar after they were hoodwinked by the offer of lucrative job opportunities there.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said there had been 81 Sarawakian victims based on records by Bukit Aman but 30 have been rescued and returned home.

“As of September this year, 30 Sarawakian victims have been rescued and returned home,” Mohd Azman told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters here.

He added that the Sarawak police have received a total of 52 police reports on this job scam from the victims’ family members or the victims themselves.

Mohd Azman said the victims claimed that they were promised a lucrative salary in US dollar currency to work in the hotel industry in Myanmar.

“This turned out to be untrue once the victims landed in Myanmar,” he added.

Mohd Azman also said that Bukit Aman police will be spearheading the task to identify and bring the victims back home.

“Any follow-ups to this will be revealed by Bukit Aman,” he added.

In a separate case, the police have arrested a total of 13 suspects in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man who was beaten outside a hotel in Batu Kawa on Oct 30 and later died at the Sarawak General Hospital.

It is understood that the deceased died from severe traumatic brain injuries.

“Police have reclassified the case from Section 326 of the Penal Code to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” said Mohd Azman.

He also revealed that all of the suspects, ten of whom are still teenagers, are currently under remand for investigations.