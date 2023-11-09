CP: Sarawak police, assets on standby for floods during Northeast Monsoon

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Sarawak police has 1,262 officers on standby with various assets to face the eventuality of floods brought by the Northeast Monsoon, said state Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

“The Sarawak police assets consisting of land, sea and air are also ready to be mobilised, and these include 317 land vehicles comprising an ambulance, 109 four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles, 35 vans, 119 motorcycles, 52 trucks and a bus,” he said.

“Additionally, 647 sea assets, including 59 boats, 72 boat engines, nine trailers, three jet skis, and 504 life jackets are also being prepared for deployment.

“The air assets consist of three aircrafts based in Sarawak and eight drone units.

“Those living in flood-prone areas should safeguard their important documents and essential items, and also to keep some supply of dry or non-perishable food,” Mohd Azman told the press at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here today.

He said the state police’s key tasks during the flood is to keep the community safe from possible looting or destruction of property, to coordinate actions and gather information, as well as to assist in humanitarian aid and delivery of relief supplies.

He also advised the public to be aware of early disaster signs and be prepared for floods, as well as to follow the instructions of the enforcement agencies if they are required to evacuate their home.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department has warned that prolonged heavy rain may lead to flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, with Sarawak being on high alert.

“The transition phase of the Northeast Monsoon is expected to start Nov 11 to March next year and is predicted to bring heavy rainfall in the western side of Sarawak,” he said, urging the public to avoid engaging in any water recreational activities in parks or waterfall areas during this period.

The police, he said, will be working together with the Sarawak Forestry Department and the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee to control outdoor activities such as hiking, camping and jungle trekking.

Mohd Azman said the state police will also be collaborating with other rescue agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and the army in accordance with the National Security Council (MKN) directive for pre, during, and post-disaster operations.