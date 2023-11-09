CP: S’wak records lower, controlled crime rate this year

KUCHING (Nov 9): Sarawak continues to uphold a commendable low and controlled level of overall crime rate this year, said state police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said between January to October this year, a total of 3,281 index crime cases were reported, slightly lower than the 3,312 cases recorded during the same period last year.

“This comparison reveals a decrease of 31 cases or one per cent to the index crime,” Mohd Azman said in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Among the crimes which are seeing an increase related to commercial crimes, where a total of 2,575 cases were recorded between January to October this year compared to 2,107 within the same period last year.

Commercial crime victims, he added, have incurred losses amounting to RM106 million between that period compared to RM57.4 million within the same period last year.

“This is an increase of RM48.6 million or an increase of 84.67 per cent,” he said.

The highest number of cases involved investment scams which recorded a total of 222 cases with losses amounting to RM22.9 million.

For violent crimes, a decrease of 22 cases has been recorded as only 476 cases were reported between that period compared to 498 within the same period last year.

Also within the same period, a total of 2,805 property crime cases were reported compared to 2,814 cases during the same period in 2022.

“Despite an overall downward trend in property crime cases, motorcycle thefts continue to show an increase of 82 cases as 635 cases were reported between January to October this year compared to 553 cases within the same period last year,” he said.

On narcotics, Mohd Azman said a total of 9,198 individuals have been arrested for involvement in drug-related crimes in Sarawak during the same period.

“The value of seized drugs has also seen a significant rise, amounting to RM127.3 million (in street value) or 1.258 per cent higher than in 2022. The total drugs confiscated during the same period in 2022 could cater to the needs of approximately 2,703,578 drug users,” he added.

On another note, Mohd Azman said road accidents have seen an increase between January to October this year after recording a total of 17,699 cases compared to 16,203 during the same period last year.

During that period, he also said fatal accidents have increased by 21 cases, with a total of 301 cases, compared to 280 cases within the same period last year.

The police, he said, have also issued a total of 128,053 summonses for various road traffic violations between that period compared to a total of 188,024 summonses in the same period last year.