Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding gets inked while back in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 9): It looks like Hollywood actor Henry Golding is making the most of his time back home in Sarawak.

In his latest post on Instagram, the 36-year-old of Crazy Rich Asians fame shared a photo of tattoo artist Robinson Unau Gaong inking his foot but stopped short of revealing the design.

“Ow…” wrote Golding in the post which has since raked up more than 13,000 likes with netizens expressing their admiration of the British-Iban actor for getting a tattoo from the renowned Borneoheadhunters Tattoo Studio.

“Respect boss, you came back to get the authentic ancestor tattoo,” commented one netizen, while a few others asked to see the tattoo.

The Borneoheadhunters Tattoo Studio also thanked Golding for his continuous support and “the continuity of the Iban tattoo.”

Recently, eagle eye locals here also spotted Golding and Canadian television personality Antoni Porowski strolling along Kuching Waterfront.

Several videos of the encounter have been posted on TikTok which showed the duo on a walk at the popular tourist attraction.

It appeared that Golding and Porowski were participating in a shoot as one of the videos showed a foreign film crew approaching them while another was seen holding to a reflector, a tool often used to help enhance or dilute light in filmmaking or photography.

It is unclear what they were shooting for but Porowski, who is known as the food and wine expert on Netflix series Queer Eye, recently announced that he will be hosting a new food and travel show called ‘No Taste Like Home’ that will soon premiere on National Geographic.

Just three days ago, Porowski shared some photos and videos on Instagram, documenting his adventures in Kuching including a clip of a popular ‘kueh chap’ stall in Carpenter Street.

Last month, Golding surprised many of his local fans here with an Instagram post of himself smiling as he posed with a bowl of ‘kolo mee’ at Chong Choon Cafe at Abell Road here.