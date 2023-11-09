Datuk Bandar: Forum outcome to be basis for Kuching to enhance resilience to climate change impact

KUCHING (Nov 9): The outcome of the Malaysia Urban Forum (MUF) 2023, to be documented under the Kuching Call for Actions, will be the basis for Kuching to enhance its resilience to climate change impact, said Hilmy Othman.

The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar said the outcome will also address equitable economic development, social progress and environmental responsibility.

“The document will ensure long-term viability and enhancing the well-being of the city and its people,” he said at the closing of the five-day long MUF 2023 held at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre here yesterday.

The MUF 2023 was closed by Deputy Minister of Utility and Communication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Hilmy also responded to Children Assembly (CA) group, which among others, called for the establishment of more inclusive playgrounds where children and families of all abilities can learn, saying that DBKU has taken a step forward with regards to fulfilling child rights with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Unicef on the Child Friendly Cities Initiative.

“It is our commitment that the city development starts with every child,” he added.

He also said that the other calls from the youths, women, academia, business assemblies definitely need attention, adding that DBKU will forward them to the relevant authorities for their consideration, deliberation and action.

“The various enablers mentioned, especially strong institutions and governance, to enable the transformative change necessary for achieving global sustainability goals definitely need to be reaffirmed.”

Hilmy said he was happy that there were various quick wins from MUF 2023 that city authorities, ministries, and agencies could pick up and start implementing them in their respective organisation.

“Once again, Kuching is honoured to be the host city for MUF 2023 and DBKU as the strategic partner to Urbanice Malaysia.

“We have learned a lot from Urbanice Malaysia in organising this forum. The success of MUF 2023 definitely is another milestone for DBKU,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Rahman said that the forum served as a platform for meaningful discussions, insightful exchanges, and innovative ideas that are essential for shaping the future of our urban environments.

“Throughout this forum, we have explored a wide range of topics from sustainable urban development and smart city initiatives to the challenges of inclusive growth and community engagement.”

“The diverse perspectives shared here have enriched our understanding of the complex urban landscape,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman also said the declared actions will be the basis for Kuching to plan its journey in the pursuit of sustainable and resilient urbanisation.

On the power of collaboration and partnership that the forum has exemplified, he said it is through the collective efforts of government agencies, non-govenmental organisations (NGOs), academic institutions, private sector representatives and concerned citizens that the state government can address the multifaceted issues facing cities in Sarawak.

He stressed that the challenges of urbanisation are ongoing, and the need for effective, inclusive and resilient urban planning and policies remains.

“Let us not view this forum as an endpoint but rather as a catalyst for ongoing dialogues and actions. Together, we can work towards creating cities that are not only more liveable and sustainable but also more inclusive and equitable,” he said.

Also present at the function were Chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, Urbanice Malaysia chief executive officer Norliza Hashim and Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) president Dr Jawing Chunggat.