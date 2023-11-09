Deputy minister: Multiculturalism, unity key to Sarawak’s development

SIBU (Nov 9): Multiculturalism and unity are the most important assets in developing the state, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang.

Speaking at a Halloween party organised by Saberkas Pelawan here recently, he said Sarawakians have the ability to come together in unity regardless of race, religious beliefs or cultural background.

“When we gather, we must reject extremism, any position advocating control through a single religion, or an extreme path,” he said.

The Pelawan assemblyman called on the people of Sarawak to stand together against any attempt to impose extremist views in the state.

On the Halloween gathering organised by Saberkas Pelawan, Tiang said the celebration is gaining popularity in Asean countries and could promote unity among its people.