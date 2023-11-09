Deputy minister seeks to expedite funds to rebuild Kapit school’s razed block

KAPIT (Nov 9): Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit will seek to expedite the allocation of funds to rebuild a wooden block at SK Segenok, Ulu Sungai Ibau here which burned down on Oct 14.

The Bukit Goram assemblyman said it was important for the structure to be rebuilt as quickly as possible so as not to affect the teaching process at the rural school.

“I will bring this matter to the attention of the state education department, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and the Education Ministry.

“I hope funds can be allocated quickly so that work to rebuild the razed structure can begin soonest,” he said after a working visit to the school yesterday.

Welcoming Jamit to the school was SK Segenok headmaster Santos Luping. Also present was Kapit deputy education officer Kumbong Garit.

The wooden block, which houses the teachers’ room and office, was burned to the ground around 9.10pm on Oct 14. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Santos, when met, said they are currently using an empty classroom as the teachers’ room and office.

He said SK Segenok this year has 16 pupils who are enrolled in Primary 1, 3, 4 and 6, and three pupils in preschool.

The school has eight teachers and seven supporting staff members.

“No matter what happens or how difficult the situation, we the teachers remain committed to our core business of educating the young,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jamit during the visit announced an allocation of RM20,000 for the school to repair a damaged drain and erect a roofed walking path, as well as for the purchase of stationeries and cabinets.