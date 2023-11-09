Eight items listed under Deepavali Maximum Price Scheme in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 9): Eight items have been gazetted under the Festive Seasons Maximum Price Control Scheme for Deepavali 2023, from Nov 9 to 15 in Sibu division.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sibu branch chief, Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward, said these items are imported bone-in mutton, tomatoes, red chilli, coconut (maximum price at wholesale level only), grated coconut (maximum price at retail level only), small red onions from India (with the exception of rose onions), imported big red onions, and imported lentils (Australia).

He warned that a notice under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 will be issued to those traders who indiscriminately hike the prices of these gazetted items.

“Upon conviction, an individual can be fined up to RM100,000, sentenced to three years’ jail, or both, or receive a compound of up to RM50,000.

“Companies, on the other hand, can be fined up to RM500,000 or imposed with a compound of up to RM250,000.”

“For failure to display the pink price tags for the gazetted items, an individual can be fined up to RM10,000 or receive a compound of up to RM5,000 upon conviction; companies that commit this offence can be fined up to RM20,000 or receive a compound of up to RM10,000.”

Kelyn also called on the public to channel any information or complaints on unethical activities of traders to the ministry via the EZ ADU app; alternatively, call the Sibu office on 084-335622 or send a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317.