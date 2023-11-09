Elderly pedestrian dies after hit by car at Jln Simpang Tiga

KUCHING (Nov 9): An elderly man lost his life after he was hit by a car at Jalan Simpang Tiga here around 6.45pm today.

According to the Civil Defence Force (APM), the man was believed to have attempted to cross the road before being hit by a car coming from Jalan Tun Razak.

“Upon our arrival at the scene, the deceased, a senior citizen, was found lying on the road divider,” said the APM in a statement.

Also being called to the scene were paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital who pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified by the surname “Wong” but his age could not be verified at the time of writing.

The driver of the car was reportedly unhurt in the incident.

The man’s body was later handed over to police for transport to the hospital’s forensics department for further action.