Foreigner succumbs to injuries after accident in Batu Niah

MIRI (Nov 9): A 32-year-old man succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Miri Hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle accident near Ngu’s junction in Batu Niah on Tuesday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the victim, a foreigner, who worked as a security guard at an oil palm plantation in Ulu Teru, Baram, was pronounced dead due to serious head injuries at 5.50am yesterday.

“Investigation revealed that the accident happened when a pickup truck, which was heading towards Ngu’s junction in Batu Niah, had lost control and crashed into a concrete wall on the left side of the road.

“The deceased, who was seated in the bucket of the 4WD, was thrown off the vehicle. The impact had caused him to sustain serious injuries to his head and was rushed to Miri Hospital for treatment,” said Alexson in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle was unhurt in the incident.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.