KPDN Sarawak assures sufficient supply of eight controlled items for Deepavali

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs (KPDN) Sarawak has assured that there is a sufficient supply of eight controlled food items for Deepavali in the state.

The eight items are imported lamb with bones, tomatoes, red chillies, coconut, grated coconut, shallots (from India), big onions, and Australian dhal.

KPDN state enforcement chief Peter J Berinus Agang said these controlled items are listed under the Deepavali 2023 Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) which takes effect from November 9 to 15 nationwide.

“We are here at Mydin Samariang today to review the implementation of SHMMP Deepavali 2023 which will run for a week starting Nov 9.

“KPDN Sarawak has mobilised 189 enforcement officers and 99 price monitoring officers to monitor prices and compliance by traders,” he told a press conference at Mydin Samariang here, today.

Under SHMMP Deepavali 2023, the price for imported lamb with bones is RM30 per kilo (wholesale) and RM32 per kilo (retail) while tomatoes are priced at RM7 per kilo (wholesale) and RM8 (retail), and red chillies (RM16 per kilo (wholesale)/RM18 per kilo (retail).

Price for coconut is set at RM1.50 per kilo (wholesale only), grated coconut (RM6 per kilo retail only), shallots from India, excluding rose shallots (RM6 per kilo for wholesale or RM8 per kilo for retail).

For imported big onions, the price is set at RM3 per kilo (wholesale)/RM4 per kilo (retail), and Australian dhal at RM4 per kilo (wholesale) and RM5 per kilo (retail).

Traders are not to sell above the maximum price of controlled price items. They are to use pink price labels for controlled price items, ensure that there is sufficient supply of goods in the market and use approved weighing and measuring devices.

Failure to comply with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 may be subjected to a fine of RM100,000 or imprisoned not exceeding three years or both or compounded up to RM50,000 for individual offenses; or fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000 for the same offense involving companies.

For the offense of failing to put a pink price tag on controlled price items, individuals can be fined up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000 while for company offenses, the fine is up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000.

Individuals found not to display price tags can also be fined RM50,000 or two years in prison or both, or compounded up to RM25,000 whereas for company offences, the fine is RM100,000 or compounded RM50,000.

Any enquiries or complaints can be made via the ministry website at www.kpdn.gov.my or e-Aduan at http://e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my, or call the KPDN hotline at 1-800-886-800 or through KPDN EZ ADU app.