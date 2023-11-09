Mayor: Expect better traffic flow with Pujut 3 roundabout conversion

MIRI (Nov 9): Mirians can look forward to smoother traffic flow at the Pujut 3 roundabout now that the construction of the long-awaited traffic light has once again been approved by the Works Ministry, said mayor Adam Yii.

He said as Pujut assemblyman, he together with Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting who is Piasau assemblyman had been relentlessly pursuing the approval.

Yii said there were multiple discussions and follow-ups regarding the project, including on the funding needed for the upgrading of the roundabout to a traffic light.

“The Ministry of Works confirmed the allocation in a written reply by Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in responding to an oral question from Miri MP Chiew Choon Man on Oct 31, 2023.

“They also mentioned that preliminary surveys including measurements and site investigation would commence next year,” he said in a statement.

The mayor added that efforts to upgrade the road “have been quite a journey, with numerous setbacks” due to changes in the federal government over the past few years.

“However, after relentless efforts, it has been approved once again, which brings me great satisfaction.”

According to Yii, he had made several trips to the Works Ministry and followed up on the matter with Nanta, who personally led ministry officials to inspect the site on May 27 this year.

He said after the visit, Nanta had assured that he would do his best to assist in securing the funding.

Yii hoped that the road improvement would alleviate traffic congestion in the area during peak hours and also reduce accidents.