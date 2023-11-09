Media freedom, freedom of speech among focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): Media freedom and the freedom of speech, especially on social media platforms are among the issues to be raised at Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) will be asking the Minister of Communications and Digital to state the government’s assurance that it will not misuse the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to restrict media freedom and the freedom of speech.

Riduan Rubin (Independent-Tenom), on the other hand, will be asking the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to state the extent of the effectiveness of the price standardisation programme in addressing the issue of the cost of living of the people who live in rural areas, especially in Sabah.

Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) will be asking the Minister of Economy to state whether the government plans to separate the calculation of inflation for goods and services and categorise them by state to reflect the real situation of rising prices of goods faced by the people.

Also listed in the Order Paper was the question from Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (PN-Bachok) for the Minister of Economy to state the government’s strategies and policies to increase Bumiputera individual and corporate equity ownership throughout the remaining period of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will also resume the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee stage. – Bernama