Muhyiddin calls for Bersatu emergency meeting tonight amid growing defections of MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party’s Supreme Council will hold an emergency meeting tonight to discuss an alleged plot against the party.

In a statement today, he said the meeting was called following a recent development regarding the party and its Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact.

“I received information that there is a planned movement from the opposing party to weaken Bersatu and PN by using bribes and threats against its Members of Parliament.

“Bersatu will not bow to this evil alliance and the party will take decisive action,” said Muhyiddin in a statement here.

He was referring to the four MPs from his party who are backing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the federal government coalition.

The latest to do so yesterday was Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, following Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim who did the same on Tuesday.

Muhyiddin, who is also the PN chairman, said the actions of the most recent two Bersatu MPs expressing support for the prime minister contradict the party’s position.

“This is a serious breach of party discipline in addition to abandoning the mandate of the people who elected them on the basis of confidence based on the principles of PN’s struggle.

“I call on Bersatu members to remain calm and to steadfastly defend the principles of the party’s struggle,” he said, adding that Bersatu’s top leadership will look into the current developments. – Malay Mail