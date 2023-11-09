Thursday, November 9
Pickup truck totally destroyed after catching fire at Jalan Riam flyover

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
The pickup truck that was completely destroyed in the fire.

MIRI (Nov 9): A pickup truck was totally destroyed after it caught fire at Jalan Riam flyover at around 10.30pm last night.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Lopeng fire station, in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 10.33pm and firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a pickup truck had been completely destroyed in the fire,” it added.

It said the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and ended the operation at 11.04pm.

