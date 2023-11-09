Riam Institute of Technology to hold ‘Halloween Night Market’ on Nov 11

MIRI (Nov 9): Step into a world of mystery and magic as the Halloween Night Market transforms Riam Institute of Technology into a captivating realm of fun and frights this Saturday.

To be held at the campus’ Dato Lee Teck Fook Hall from 5pm to 10pm, activities planned for the event include a Halloween costume parade, delicious treats from local food vendors, entertainment shows and dance performances.

“This enchanting event promises a ghoulish time for all ages, offering an unforgettable experience for families and friends,” said event organiser Jolie Wee.

“We’ve put our hearts and souls into crafting an unforgettable night of Halloween fun. From the costume parade to the live entertainment, there’s something for everyone whether you’re young or ‘young at heart’.

“Come to Riam Institute of Technology this weekend for an evening of thrills and chills that will leave you with unforgettable memories and a bag full of goodies,” she said, calling for the public to join in the fun at this ‘spooktacular’ night.

This Halloween Night Market is made possible through the support of generous sponsors including Soonlinmas Sdn Bhd and Riam Institute of Technology.

For more information and updates on the event, please follow RIT Entrepreneurship Club’s Facebook page or its Instagram at ritentrepreneurship_club.