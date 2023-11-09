Sabah to lure more Japanese visitors

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment through the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) will send a delegation to Japan to lure more Japanese to visit Sabah.

Its minister, Datuk Christina Liew, said this during a courtesy call by the head of the Consular Office of Japan in Kota Kinabalu, Yoshito Yamashita, on Wednesday.

She also expressed the hope that the Japan government would lift the travel advisory to its citizens against visiting the east coast of Sabah.

“For Sabah’s tourism growth, Japan is an important market for us, among others. With a new head at the helm, we are assured of continued collaboration with the Consular Office of Japan in Kota Kinabalu in promoting Sabah in Japan,” Liew said.

Statistics from the STB’s Research Division indicate that there were 5,642 tourist arrivals from Japan from January to July this year compared to 1,597 in the corresponding period last year, registering a +253.3 per cent increase. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sabah recorded a total of 24,435 tourist arrivals from Japan.

Yoshito, who arrived in Sabah on October 18, told the minister this is his first posting to the state, having served in South Korea for more than 10 years.

“I will play my part in getting more Japanese to choose Sabah as their holiday destination,” he said.

During a courtesy visit to the KTS Group here on Monday, Yoshito said many Japanese are still not aware of Sabah

He therefore called for more promotion of Sabah as a tourist destination to the people in Japan.