Sarawak stamps dominance in national Boccia championship

KUCHING (Nov 9): Sarawak stamped its dominance in the National Circuit 2 Boccia Championship which was held at Pusat Kecemerlangan Sukan Paralimpik Kampung Pandan recently.

The Sarawak team, comprising 11 players, including three female players captured four gold, three silver and one bronze medals to be crowned as the overall champions in the event participated by more than 60 players from all over the country.

This was a vast improvement from the one gold, three silvers and one bronze performance in Circuit 1 at the same venue in July this year.

The Sarawak players competed in six events namely BC1 Male, BC1 Female, BC2 Male, BC3 Male, BC3 Female and BC4 Male.

The gold medalists were Willyien Cliff Honseng (BC1M), Asian Para Games gold medalist Angeline Melissa Lawas (BC1F), Tay Boon Seng (BC2M) and Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman (BC4M).

Contributing the silver medals were Nur Aisyah Madzelan (BC1F), Sheirviana Mathew (BC3F) and Muhd Nur Sharizan Ikhwan (BC1M) while the solitary bronze was won by Dale Adelric Teri in the BC2M.

“This is indeed a very good achievement by our players and the Sarawak Boccia Association is very happy and proud of their performance, especially that Tay, Dale and Sheirviana were able to beat national players in their respective categories.

“This showed their determination and strong fighting spirit that they really want to win in the championship,” said team manager Chi Poh Yung who is Sarawak Boccia Association secretary.

“This results will surely boost our confidence to do well in Para Sukma XXI that will be held in Kuching next year.

“We will continue to search for more young talents to ensure the continuity of our glory in the national meet. Hence, we strongly encourage parents with cerebral palsy children to come forward to us so that we can evaluate their conditions and see whether they are suitable for boccia,” added Chi.

Chi can be contacted at 019-2288419 or call Sarawak boccia head coach Honseng Andrias at 013-8261444 for more information.