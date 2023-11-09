Search underway for missing senior citizen in Lawas

MIRI (Nov 9): A search and rescue operation (SAR) is underway to locate a senior citizen, who was reported missing after he was believed to have been swept away by strong current at Jalan Sungai Sepakoi, near Long Resina, in Lawas last night.

The victim, identified as Silas Sudai, 63, was said to have gone to check on the flash flood which inundated the main road that connects Lawas to Long Sukang when the incident occurred.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said that they were notified about the incident at 11.30pm last night.

“However, due to the slippery road condition following a heavy rain last night, a team of five firefighters were only deployed to the scene, located some 50 kilometres from Lawas town at 6.45am today.

“The SAR operation (SAR) is underway and the firefighters are assisted by the villagers there. (As of 8am), the victim is yet to be found,” it said.

It is learnt that a few areas in Lawas, including in Long Resina experienced torrential rain last night, which resulted in flash flood in some of the low-lying areas.