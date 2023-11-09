Senior citizen swept away by strong current in Lawas found drowned

MIRI (Nov 9): A 63-year-old man, who went missing after being swept away by strong current at Jalan Sungai Sepakoi, near Long Resina in Lawas last night, was found drowned at 7am today.

Lawas fire station chief Azman Ibrahim when contacted said that the body of Silas Sudai was found about three kilometres from where he was last seen.

“At 7am today, the victim was found by a worker of a construction company who was doing clearing works between Sungai Sepakoi and Sungai Long Tengoai,” he added.

Azman said the search rescue (SAR) team, who arrived at the scene at 8.10am, proceeded to cover the body before handing it over to the police to be taken to Lawas Hospital for a postmortem.

The victim was said to have gone to check on the flash flood which inundated the main road that connects Lawas to Long Sukang when the incident occurred.

A report was lodged at 11.30pm last night but the SAR operation was only activated this morning due to the location and slippery road condition due to a heavy rain.