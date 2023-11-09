SGH receives RM200,000 from MP for equipment purchase, upgrading

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has recently received a financial contribution of RM200,000 from Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii for the purchase of medical equipment and upgrading works.

Dr Yii said the contribution was a result of engagements held with the management of the hospital.

“Among the medical equipment needed are the Acculan 4 Battery Dermatome, Electrocardiography (ECG) machine, new computers to help with diagnostics, and other electronic upgrades,” he said in a statement.

Other requests at the hospital, he added, were the need for accessories for the prevention of pressure injuries to patients which includes ripple mattress and foam dressing; computers for the use of nurse supervisors or matrons; and ergonomic chairs for nurses in wards.

“On top of that, this is also to help fund a few of the activities for the different staff in hospitals to appreciate all the sacrifice and services they have given to take care of our patients.

He hoped the new medical equipment will be able to improve the quality of care and effectiveness of treatment at the hospital.

Dr Yii said he had met with the hospital medical director Dr Ngian Hie Ung to hand over the allocation as well as to discuss the need for more medical staff and specialists.