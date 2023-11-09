Students learn financial literacy at PIDM Open Day

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): The PIDM Mini Financial Literacy Open Day aims to cultivate wise money management practices among students and raise awareness on fraud practices targeting the group.

Themed “My Journey to Financial Fitness,” the one-day programme was held at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) campus here on Thursday, organised by Perbadanan Institut Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK).

PIDM executive vice president Wan Ahmad Ikram Wan Ahmad Lotfi said they had invited speakers from various agencies and organisations to share information on various topics relating to financial management during the programme, including on emergency funds and scams.

“We hope the programme will not only provide knowledge on theories but also practicalities on financial literacy that can be applied to our daily lives.

“So far the response for this and other similar programmes has been great, but what is more important is the feedback we gained and can apply to our daily lives,” he said when officiating the event.

Wan Ahmad said this was the first time PIDM had carried out such initiatives in Sabah and it would not be the last as they want it to be a continuous and sustainable programme to impart practical knowledge to the university so its student groups can carry on the initiative.

He said this considering financial literacy needs to be continuous in phases – moving on from awareness to knowledge, application of knowledge, and continuous application of knowledge, before it becomes a habit and then culture.

“And I think financial literacy is also important to prevent more students from being involved in the act of scamming. They need to understand that if they are caught, their whole lives will be affected.

“Even those who are victims of mule accounts will get their bank accounts blacklisted and they cannot open another account for the rest of their lives.

“So you can imagine the impact of someone at that point in their life – who has not even started working yet – unable to enter the financial system. Life will get very difficult for them.

“Hence we try to raise awareness on the issue to prevent more from being involved with the act of scamming. It may offer ‘job opportunities and various incentives’ but it is, at the end of the day, a criminal activity,” he said.

UMS Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy dean Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Rahimie Abd Karim said the PIDM Mini Financial Literacy Open Day also aims to provide exposure on the basics of financial management to the students and cultivate good financial values to create financially responsible students.

He said financial literacy is an essential life skill that impacts daily lives, future and even security, and it is not just for adults; it is something that should be taught to children as well.

Prof Rahimie said money management is not just about budgeting, saving or investing, it is about making informed decisions regarding our finances, whether it is planning for retirement, buying a home or paying off debt.

He said students in particular should be equipped with financial knowledge early on, and the importance of understanding basic financial concepts cannot be overstated as it is about teaching the younger generation how to save, budget and make smart choices with their money.

Prof Rahimie added the programme also has the goal of increasing awareness about financial fraud schemes among students.

“In today’s digital age, we must also discuss the importance of being financially knowledgeable about the latest scammers’ tactics.

“Financial fraud and scams are on the rise, and they prey on individuals who lack awareness.

“The more we know about these tactics, the better we can protect ourselves and our loved ones,” he said.

Meanwhile, UMS Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy lecturer Prof Madya Dr Zaiton Osman commended the programme as it allows the students to gain insight from those actually in the finance industry rather than focusing solely on theory.

She said such programmes are great as some of her students had previously questioned why their parents are not giving them enough money, and the speakers helped the students understand how to manage their money better.

“A young student embarking into the world of employment will be presented with temptations in the form of credit cards, loans, etc.

“This younger generation, especially those living in big cities, also face a lot of peer pressure.

“There have been a lot of bankruptcy cases among those aged 25 to 30 so we want to avoid this situation.

“This is why knowledge and awareness on financial literacy is important,” she said.

Chin Jia Soon, 21, was one of the UMS students who took part in the PIDM Mini Financial Literacy Open Day.

The Bachelor’s Degree in Economics Planning and Development student said he learned about the types of scams and mule accounts during the programme, and how students are a big target for the perpetrators.

The Kudat lad said fellow students need to be aware of these scam tactics, and if they ever encounter such situations, they should voice out their problems to others and reach out for help.

Chin said in his course, they were taught to plan their financial well as it indirectly affects the security of their personal information, and he uses that information to guide his parents in securing their personal information.

“Regarding the programme, I think the PIDM Mini Financial Literary Open Day is fantastic. If I have another chance to join such programmes, I will invite my friends from other faculties as well,” he said.

Christi Standy, 22, also took part in the programme.

Hailing from Bintulu, Sarawak, she is currently taking up a Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Management and Banking.

Christi said what she learnt from the programme to be more aware of scammers who are targeting students considering many of them receive money for studies including scholarships and study loans.

She said some students have reported losing money to such scams and some were even victims of mule accounts, while some were blackmailed into transferring money to the scammers, and the programme helped raise awareness to prevent such situations.

“I think this programme is really useful, especially for students. This is because we are taught how to manage our money better and this will improve various aspects of our lives. I thoroughly recommend it to my friends and families,” she said.

The PIDM Mini Financial Literacy Open Day featured four sessions by speakers on various topics relating to finance, and among the speakers were BNM Kota Kinabalu executive Mohammed Tonarusli, influencers Financial Faiz and Farish Aziz, AKPK Kota Kinabalu financial advisor Wellmexsion Marayal, as well as EPF Sabah and Labuan retirement advisory service manager Janaith Lee.