S’wakian gymnasts to represent M’sia in international meet in Kazakhstan

KUCHING (Nov 9): Outstanding gymnasts Joanne Wong Tze Ling and Joan Chai Rou Yan from the Sarawak Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Association (SAGGA) will be representing Malaysia in the International Federation of Aesthetic Group Gymnastics (IFAGG) World and Junior Championships.

The 17-year-old duo are among the national gymnasts who will compete in the international meet at The Baluan Sholak Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan from Nov 24 to 26.

The event will feature 14 countries and Malaysia are sending a team of 14 gymnasts comprising seven junior and seven senior gymnasts while the coaches include national gymnastics legends Thye Chee Kiat and Durratun Nashihin Rosli.

Joanne and Joan were selected based on their good performance at AGG National Series 1 in Shah Alam in August where they won the silver in the team event.

“I really feel excited and nervous to represent the country for the first time at an international meet.

“This is a big challenge for me and Joan so we will train very hard with the rest of the teammates and try to win a medal,” Joanne told The Borneo Post at Track & Dance Studio, Emporium along Jalan Tun Jugah here.

“It is an honour to be able to represent Malaysia and to step on to the international arena to show the world that we have gymnasts of international standard.

“We will be flying to Kuala Lumpur this Saturday and undergo centralised training for about two weeks,” said Joanne, who studies at the Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 here.

Sharing Joanne’s sentiment, Joan who is a student of Chung Hua Middle School No. 4, said she will also try her best to make Sarawak and Malaysia proud by producing a good result in Kazakhstan.

“We are very thankful for the strong support from our parents and SAGGA and our coach Shaleen Tay who have been guiding us since we were seven years old,” she said.

The duo were previously training in rhythmic gymnastics and switched to aesthetic group gymnastics in 2020.

Meanwhile, SAGGA vice president Dr Nur Shahkizza Mohd Jefry said she felt very honoured by the selection of Joanne and Joan into the national team.

“They have put in a lot of hard work for this competition. I hope they can cherish this valuable experience, learn from it, improve themselves, and give it their all,” she said.

“It hasn’t been easy for them, they have been travelling back and forth between Kuching and Kuala Lumpur for training every week since October.

“I am very grateful to their parents for their support and contribution,” added Shahkizza.

As a gesture of appreciation, SAGGA provided a subsidy of RM600 to each of the gymnasts today.

The Sarawak Aesthetic Group Exercises Association was established in 2019 with the aim of promoting aesthetic group exercise and participation in more competitions at national and international levels.

The association currently faces the biggest challenges of competition funding and regular training venues.

SAGGA is hoping that more individuals or organisations can come forward to help or sponsor Sarawak Aesthetic Group gymnasts so that they can bring glory to the state and country.