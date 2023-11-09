Swinburne S’wak team makes impressive debut at dragon boat regatta

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Swinburne Dragon Boat Club’s (SDBC) race team, Swinburne Dragons, has made a debut at the recent Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta, qualifying themselves in the semi-finals against 59 other teams from 20 countries.

The Swinburne Dragons shone as a truly international team that reflects the diversity of the community at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak), said the university in a news release.

The 32-member team hails from six states namely Sarawak, Sabah, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Penang as well as four other countries – Sri Lanka, Kenya, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The team took part in five of the seven categories including the International Premier Mix 12, International Premier Men 12, International Premier Women 12, International Premier Mix 22 and the International Premier Open 22 at the three-day international race which ran from Oct 27 to 29 at the Kuching Waterfront here.

Its International Premier Women 12 crew paddled all the way into the semi-finals, after inching out multiple international teams from China, Hong Kong, Spain, Italy, Qatar and Thailand, among others.

Their International Premier Mix 12 crew missed qualifying for the semi-finals by a mere 0.09 seconds, while the International Premier Mix 22 crew was only 0.42 seconds short of qualifying for the semi-finals.

“We are a very young team; most of the members had only less than half a year of experience with the sport and our newest members had only held a paddle for the first time less than two months before the race,” said SDBC team manager and club advisor James Loi Chun Han.

“Nonetheless, their determination, dedication and absolute tenacity have allowed them to paddle faster and farther than many of the far more experienced international teams,” he added.

The team was coached by several Swinburne alumni, led by head coach, Octavia Teo Siew Foong, who described the experience as a fulfilling one.

“I saw the growth of the Swinburne Dragons members, from having only the bare minimum of knowledge in dragon boating to being race-ready in such a short time,” she said.

Marc Harting Ajin and Rehvathee Krishnan co-captained the team and were both very proud of the team’s achievements.

They are now planning for the 2024 campaign and Swinburne Dragons will resume training in a few weeks’ time, in which they hope to be able to bring home the coveted gold medals.