Syed Saddiq fined RM10 mln, given seven-year jail term following conviction

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The High Court today sentenced Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman to seven years of jail, two strokes of the cane, and RM10 million fine following his conviction over the misappropriation of funds belonging to Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) — the Youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — where he had served as its chief three years ago.

High Court Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid, in handing down the punishment, said he had taken into consideration all of the mitigation arguments submitted by the defence and the prosecution, including public interest and that of the accused.

“In my judgment, the appropriate and proportionate sentence to the convictions is as follows:

“For the abetment, a jail term of three years and one stroke of the cane.

“For the criminal breach of trust, a jail term of two years and one stroke of the cane.

“For the money laundering offence, a jail term of two years each to run concurrently,” he said in delivering his judgment.

Should Syed Saddiq fail to pay the fine, Azhar also imposed an additional two years’ imprisonment in default.

The High Court later allowed Syed Saddiq a stay of execution of the sentencing pending appeal.

Earlier today, Syed Saddiq was found guilty on all four charges of abetting criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of assets and money laundering related to the aforementioned funds belonging to Armada. – Malay Mail

