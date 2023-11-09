Syed Saddiq resigns as Muda president, Amira Aisya appointed acting chief

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has stepped down as Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president with immediate effect after he was found guilty of abetment in criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering involving Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds.

The Muar MP said Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz had been appointed the acting president, and this decision was agreed to by the Muda central executive committee at a meeting today.

“I have relinquished the post of president with immediate effect while going through the court process to clear my name.

“I will not be involved in any decision in Muda and those relating to its future but I will continue supporting the party as a member,” he told a special press conference here.

This morning, the Kuala Lumpur High Court found Syed Saddiq, 30, guilty of all four charges and sentenced him to seven years’ jail, two strokes of the cane and a RM10 million fine.

Meanwhile, Amira Aisya said Muda respected the court’s decision and would continue with Syed Saddiq’s party struggle to bring about a new political landscape. – Bernama