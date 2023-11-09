Two killed after car crashes near village in Simunjan

KUCHING (Nov 9): Two men lost their lives in a single-vehicle accident near Simunjan this afternoon at Kampung Spaoh Kuari, Jalan Simunjan Lama.

According to a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), one of the victims was identified as 47-year-old Nicholas Engkati while the other was believed to be of Bangladeshi origin.

“The other deceased, believed to be a Bangladeshi, has yet to be identified as no identification documents were found on him,” the statement said.

Rescuers from the Simunjan fire station worked to extricate the victims from the overturned vehicle at the scene.

Unfortunately, both were pronounced dead on-site by medical personnel.