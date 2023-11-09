Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2023: S’wak top 10 Most Desirable Region in the World

KUCHING (Nov 9): Sarawak has been placed in the top 10 ranking for Most Desirable Region in the World category in the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2023, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

This was announced during the awards ceremony held at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday (Nov 7), STB said in a press statement.

The Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards is an annual event where the travel industry’s greatest gems are put in the spotlight and the ranking for each category is voted by the readers.

This award is an extension of Wanderlust travel magazine, an award-winning UK-based independent publication that boasts 100,000 readers per issue and highlights off-the-beaten-track experiences and the world’s most exciting destinations.

STB also pointed out that the UK market holds a special place in Sarawak’s tourism strategy.

Visitor arrivals from the UK have shown remarkable recovery, with a growth of 216.74 per cent for January to September 2023 (18,833) against the same corresponding period in 2022 (5,944).

Currently, the UK region is the top 10 ranking of visitor arrivals into Sarawak (January to September 2023) and the highest ranking from all regions in Europe and Oceania market.

Since 2018, the number of visitor arrivals from the UK has been the highest amongst other countries in the European market, STB said.

STB’s goals in participating at the WTM London 2023 are multi-faceted.

“These goals encompass creating a commanding presence through a 140-sqm double-deck Sarawak stand, with a strong focus on enhancing destination branding and fostering international recognition.

STB is dedicated to facilitating a minimum of 30 appointments, with its primary emphasis on engagement with key stakeholders in the travel industry.

“A kaleidoscope of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals is the best description for Sarawak which has 34 ethnic tribes with their own unique traditions, lifestyles, music and food.

Also being Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak is endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on Earth with vast landscape that spans over 120,000 sq kms with towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations and mysterious cave systems, winding rivers and quiet beaches – all waiting to be explored.

Festivals throughout the year celebrate the eclectic blend of modern and traditional culture, food, music and religious practices that can be found nowhere else.

“In Sarawak, there is always ‘more to discover’,” said STB which is the key promoter for Sarawak.

STB is a winner of the Asia Pacific Excellence Awards 2016 by Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors (APACD) and has received the ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2015 Gold Award.

The Rainforest World Music Festival is a five-time Top 25 Best International Festivals recognised by Songlines World Music Magazine (2011 – 2015).

Meanwhile, the Rainforest World Music Festival and Borneo Jazz Festival Virtual Experiences were recognised by World Responsible Tourism Awards 2021 as ‘Ones to Watch’ under Destinations Building Back Better Post-Covid and the virtual experience of the 2021 Rainforest World Music Festival won the PATA Gold Awards 2022 under Sustainability and Social Responsibility Category for Culture.

STB has also won the Golden City Gate 2019 five-star award, Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 for Excellence in Mobile Marketing (bronze) and PATA Gold Awards 2022 its destination video entitled ‘A Journey Awaits’ under the marketing category.

Most recently STB was awarded the “Nation’s Pride Award” in the Tourism Promotion Excellence and “CEO of the Year – Tourism” at the BrandLaureate Best Brands Awards for the year 2022-2023.