Gas leak incident kills worker, hurts 12

SANDAKAN (Nov 10): A worker died after a pipe burst and ammonia gas leaked at an ice manufacturing factory at Mile 3 here on Friday morning.

The victim was one of the 13 workers who received medical treatment at the Duchess of Kent Hospital here following the incident.

Sandakan OCPD Assistant Commissioner Abdul Fuad Abd Malek said seven people were carrying out maintenance works on one of the machines at the factory when the ammonia gas leaked at 10am.

“A pipe burst and ammonia gas burst out during the repair works,” he said.

Abdul Fuad said the person who was directly in front of the burst pipe was the worst hit.

“He fell unconscious and was declared dead upon reaching the Duchess of Kent Hospital,” he said.

Eighteen people were working near the incident area and they were taken to the hospital for treatment, he said, adding the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Earlier, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Kenneth Wilfred said the incident happened when an ice-maker broke down which caused ammonia gas to leak from the machine.

He said 13 workers, nine men and four women, were at the factory when the incident occurred.

“Three of the workers suffered from breathing problems and pain in their eyes, seven people felt pain in their eyes and on their skin. A man was reported in critical condition while two people sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

Kenneth said all the victims were given treatment by medical officials at the scene before they were taken to the hospital.

He said fire and rescue personnel from the HAZMAT team were called to sanitise and clear the area of any spills, pollution and chemical hazards.

Kenneth added that police had instructed the premises within a 100 metres radius of the gas leak to shut down their operations until all hazardous elements had been cleared.

The operations ended at 12.06pm without any untoward incident reported, he said.

Following the incident, the district health office had sent out a message advising anyone with symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pains and headache to seek immediate medical attention.

The message said those living close to the incident location and exhibiting the above symptoms, as well as eye or throat pain and skin irritation, must get medical treatment as soon as possible.