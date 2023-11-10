Bersatu info chief says its rogue MPs undermining PN’s chances of taking back Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Datuk Razali Idris has expressed deep concern over its four MPs who recently declared that they “support the government but are loyal to Bersatu”, admitting that it undermines the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s chances to retake the federal government.

He said their actions were testament to their weak principles in defending Bersatu’s decision to be the federal Opposition after GE15 last November, adding that the abrupt change in support had created anxiety among the party’s grassroots.

“Whatever justification they gave, such as to ensure the welfare of the voters, to protect their constituents against the increase in the cost of living, the improvement of infrastructure facilities and others — it is still in violation of the party’s rules,” he posted on his Facebook account last night.

Razali was referring to Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzukarnain Abdul Khalid, Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, and Jeli MP Zahari Kechik who suddenly declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is from Pakatan Harapan.

Razali disclosed that there had been many voices within Bersatu who demanded its leadership take stern action against the quartet, including sacking them.

But he said any action needs to follow Bersatu’s party constitution and will be decided by its disciplinary committee.

“Disciplinary action against any party member must be based on the merits of the case because there are elements of pressure, threats, prosecution and various efforts from the government and their agents to influence Bersatu members to change their support,” he said.

He claimed that the switch in support for Anwar to be an enticement attempt by those in government to ensure they remain in power.

“We are aware of the government’s attempts to influence our MPs and assemblymen will continue to ensure they remain in power,” he said.

As such, Razali said he had arranged a meeting with all 50 Bersatu assemblymen nationwide yesterday with party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for a loyalty reaffirming ceremony.

He said the renewal of their pledge of allegiance is necessary in view of the current “political challenges”.

“A special meeting with all Bersatu assemblymen and the president was set up and Alhamdulillah, the decision was unanimous,” he said.

He said that this renewal pledge will inspire confidence among all party members of its leadership’s commitment in upholding the public’s interests.

Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzukarnain was first to issue a statement of support for Anwar on Oct 11, followed by Labuan MP Suhaili on Oct 30, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi on Nov 7, and Jeli MP Zahari on Nov 8.

Bersatu has suspended Suhaili for six years, and Iskandar Dzulkarnain for four years.

Mohd Azizi and Zahari will be referred to the Bersatu disciplinary committee and a decision is expected in the next few days, Muhyiddin told a news conference at the PN headquarters in Publika late last night.

In December last year, Bersatu lost four Sabah MPs who quit the party to join Gagasan Rakyat Sabah.

Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Batu Sapi MP Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Ranau MP Datuk Jonathan Yasin, and Sipitang MP Datuk Matbali Musah are now being sued by Bersatu, alongside Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul after the latter decided not to leave their seats in Parliament vacant, which would have forced by-elections for their replacements.

The case is pending in the courts. — Malay Mail