Community leaders: Proposed cascading dams good, but consult Baram folks first

MIRI (Nov 10): The proposal by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to build cascading dams in Baram could increase access to electricity and raise the living standard of the Orang Ulu community especially in Upper Baram, said Temenggong Joseph Ngau Lian.

“I definitely support the idea because right now, life is difficult for the people in rural areas in Baram.

“The economy is badly affected too, and with a project like this, there will be more economic opportunities, development plans and job opportunities for the local people,” he told The Borneo Post.

The Kenyah paramount chief said while he backs the proposal, the state government must consult with the Baram community beforehand should it decide to proceed with the project.

Ngau opined that a thorough research must be carried out, with the whole community being made aware of the dams’ impacts and effects.

In his speech at the Baram Regatta in Marudi in September this year, Abang Johari had suggested building cascading dams to generate electricity for rural Sarawak.

The dams, he added, could help prevent the influx of crocodiles in many rivers throughout the state which have become breeding grounds for the reptile due to reduced human activities in recent years.

Meanwhile, Kayan paramount chief Temenggong Elizabeth Deng said thus far, most of the community leaders have given positive feedback to the proposed construction of the cascading dams.

“The proposed cascading dams will provide electricity to rural longhouses as a viable alternative to mega dams which harm the environment,” she said when contacted.

According to her, a community leader she had spoken to was of the belief that the solar hybrid system for the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) had a short lifespan and would become unreliable and extremely costly to maintain in the long run.

Elizabeth said another community leader had proposed for the Sarawak government to build a cascading dam in the Apoh region in Telang Usan.