Court orders Lundu man charged with beating up neighbour to undergo mental observation

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sessions Court here today ordered an unemployed Lundu man charged with causing grievous hurt to his neighbour to undergo mental observation at Sentosa Hospital for a month.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid issued the order after allowing an application by counsel Ralph Lee for Zed Lindi, 34, to be sent to the hospital.

During proceedings, Lee told the court Zed’s family had stated that he is of unsound mind and unfit for trial.

Following that, pursuant to Section 342(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), Musli opined there were reasonable grounds to believe that Zed suffers from mental illness and ordered for him to be sent to the hospital for a month, starting today.

Musli also fixed Dec 8 for the further mention of the case.

Zed was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning, upon conviction.

He allegedly caused grievous hurt to his 47-year-old neighbour by using a piece of wood at a house in Kampung Stungkor Lama, Lundu around 10pm on Aug 16, 2023.

DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi is prosecuting the case.