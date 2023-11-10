Final installment of ‘The Bera Series’ takes place in Miri tomorrow

KUCHING (Nov 10): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) is partnering with The Tuyang Initiative and MYY Living Arts to present the final installment of this year’s Culinary Demo & Dialogue, titled ‘The Bera Series’.

A press release from YPS said the event, to be held from 2pm to 5pm tomorrow (Nov 11) at the WAT Academy in Miri will feature four rice-based dishes called ‘pitoh’, ‘nuba laya’, ‘keropok bera’, and ‘ruti benak’.

“Rice is a staple, and its paramount importance is reflected in the indigenous cultures within Borneo, which revolve around the veneration of rice spirits.

“As such, indigenous communities have developed techniques for curing, fermenting, and preparing various types of dishes from rice,” said YPS.

It explained that pitoh is a traditional delicacy of the Kayan community made from glutinous rice and commonly wrapped with ‘daun isip’, and includes added meat or fat, a tad of sugar, and salt to make it savory.

Nuba laya is a similar type of rice-based delicacy for the Lun Bawang community made from the Ba Kelalan Adan rice.

As for keropok bera and ruti benak, they are tidbits made from either glutinous or purple rice from the highlands.

“These tidbits are the product of the innovative ancestors of the indigenous peoples due to the lack of access to flour and leavening agents to make bread, crackers, and similar items.

“They used glutinous rice to devise their own enjoyable treats in the absence of conventional baking ingredients,” said YPS.

Meanwhile, The Tuyang Initiative co-founder Juvita Tatan Wan said the stories behind each of these delicacies are equally important as the knowledge of how to make them.

“Knowing the background of delicacies is crucial in fostering understanding and interest in the cultures represented by the dishes.

“Food is not just a source of nourishment but also a collection of heritage, culture, legacy, and history,” she said.

Juvita pointed out that understanding the history and significance of these dishes allows one to appreciate and respect the culture and traditions of the people who created them.

“Moreover, it can also help promote cultural tourism and encourage people to explore and experience the diverse culinary heritage of different regions,” she added.

Registration for ‘The Bera Series’ is free but seats are limited. Registration can be done by scanning the QR code provided in the event poster, or by contacting Nehemiah Nadim on 014-6925988 or Rebekah on 013-8392045.

The event will also be live-streamed on the Facebook pages of Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak and MYY Living Arts.