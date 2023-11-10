Friday, November 10
Firefighters save car parked under burning house in Tg Manis

By Mohamad Achil Norrlatep on Sarawak
The car can be seen under the house as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

MUKAH (Nov 10): The Tanjung Manis Fire and Rescue Department managed to save a small hatchback car from being damaged during a fire in Tanjung Manis this morning.

The car was parked under a house at the Pusaka Tanjung Manis housing area, which caught fire around 9.20am.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, the fire involved a non-permanent residence measuring 30 by 20 feet.

“The said residence was 70 per cent destroyed,” said the centre in a statement.

The centre said the house had five residents – a man, a woman, and three boys.

No one was at home when the fire occurred.

The Fire and Rescue Department used two 100-foot hoses, two nozzles, and one auxiliary supply line to control the fire.

The fire was put out at 10.20am.

