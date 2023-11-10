Firefighters save car parked under burning house in Tg Manis

MUKAH (Nov 10): The Tanjung Manis Fire and Rescue Department managed to save a small hatchback car from being damaged during a fire in Tanjung Manis this morning.

The car was parked under a house at the Pusaka Tanjung Manis housing area, which caught fire around 9.20am.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, the fire involved a non-permanent residence measuring 30 by 20 feet.

“The said residence was 70 per cent destroyed,” said the centre in a statement.

The centre said the house had five residents – a man, a woman, and three boys.

No one was at home when the fire occurred.

The Fire and Rescue Department used two 100-foot hoses, two nozzles, and one auxiliary supply line to control the fire.

The fire was put out at 10.20am.